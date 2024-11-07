The Harvard Salient

An Interview with Rob Henderson
Contributed by Charles B. Bratton II
  


Palantir Co-founder Joe Lonsdale Visits Harvard
Lonsdale urged Americans to embrace merit and free competition.
  


The Gift of Life
Opposing Abortion and the Individualistic Worldview
  



October 2024

Fighting ROTC
Contributed by Charles B. Bratton II
  


Political Philosophy and Philanthropy's Overhaul
Contributed by Jason D. Morganbesser
  


Gambling with Children's Blood
Contributed by Declan I.M. Deady
  


October 7th and the Betrayal of Campus Progressivism
A guest post by Shabbos Kestenbaum
  

Discovering the Grand Design
Contributed by Caleb A. Chung
  


Voices from the Queer Underground
Contributed by Charles B. Bratton II
  


On Ceding States
Conservatives must resist the urge to participate in the "Big Sort"
  



September 2024

Notes from Palestine 101
Contributed by Elliott J. Detjen
  


Chasing Spirits in the “Waste Land”
Reflecting on the Harvard of T.S. Eliot
  


