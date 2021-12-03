About Us

The Salient is Harvard's undergraduate conservative publication. We fight to restore Harvard's traditions of free speech, intellectual rigor, and open debate. No opinion is barred from the Salient, so long as it is well-argued and rationally defended.

We are a student-run and student-written publication focusing on Harvard-related news, opinion pieces, political philosophy, and cultural analysis. We distribute copies of each of our issues to the doors of every student and faculty member on campus. Online, we share some of the best editorial content from our issues—and pieces written exclusively for our online audience—with the world.

The original Salient was founded in 1981 and ceased operations in the 2010s. Since then, the percentage of conservative students on campus has dwindled to less than 8%, and only 1.4% of faculty are conservative. In the fall of 2021, we came together and revived the Salient to return dialogue and conversation to the oldest campus in America.

In accordance with our commitment to free speech, guest posts express the views and opinions of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Salient.