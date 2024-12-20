From left to right: Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network; Alex Acosta, Former U.S. Secretary of Labor; Will Long, Founder & CEO of Numinar Analytics.

The Harvard Salient is proud to announce the addition of three new board directors, including a new board Chairman. The newly appointed directors are:

Secretary Alex Acosta (AB ‘90, JD ‘94), Chairman of the Board , brings a wealth of legal, public service, and leadership experience, including several presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed positions as the U.S. Secretary of Labor, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and a member of the National Labor Relations Board. Acosta has also practiced law at Kirkland & Ellis, taught at the George Mason Antonin Scalia Law School, and served as Dean of Florida International University’s College of Law.

Alfredo Ortiz , Board Director, is the CEO of the Job Creators Network (JCN), where he defends American small businesses from the onslaught of bad government policies. Ortiz was instrumental in helping pass the historic tax cuts bill of 2017, working with elected officials to safeguard the American dream. Prior to joining JCN, Ortiz was marketing and corporate strategy consultant, working for a variety of Fortune 500 companies.

Will Long (AB ‘19), Board Director, is the Founder and CEO of Numinar Analytics, a political technology startup combining voter data and machine learning to help campaigns win elections. Since its founding in Will’s senior year college dorm, Numinar has been deployed on hundreds of political campaigns and helped reach millions of voters. Before Numinar, Long spent time in Silicon Valley at Amazon and Palantir.

Together, this distinguished group will join the existing Salient board to guide the student leadership team and protect the integrity of the nonprofit organization. In a statement, Salient President Sarah Steele shared:

“On behalf of the entire Salient team, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Acosta as our new Board Chairman, along with Mr. Ortiz and Mr. Long to our Board of Directors. Their expertise and shared dedication to the restoration of Harvard will be invaluable to the Salient as we grow."

The board of directors is integral to the Salient’s future growth. Board directors oversee student operations and foster partnerships within and beyond the Harvard community. With these new appointments, the Salient is poised to build a conservative institution at America’s oldest university. Please join us in welcoming our new board members!