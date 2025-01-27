After more than a year of deliberation and discussion with the University, the Salient is pleased to announce the retention of its ability to distribute print issues to student dormitories. The University’s decision to preserve the longstanding tradition of door-to-door distribution marks a significant victory for open discourse and the vibrancy of Harvard’s academic climate.

Concerns arose in the Spring of last year when select Faculty Deans objected to the Salient’s door-to-door distribution methods. Although the Student Handbook encourages the distribution of physical materials, Faculty Deans wield significant authority over residential life in their houses. The Faculty Deans cited various concerns—environmental unfriendliness, potential tripping hazard, and more—but the selective targeting of the Salient suggested a pretextual nature to the distribution ban. Attempts by the Salient to engage with Faculty Deans were routinely ignored, and those who agreed to meet ultimately dismissed all proposed solutions.

For decades, the Salient has relied on door-to-door distribution to challenge Harvard’s ideological monoculture—a method used by other student publications to disseminate their ideas. Despite this precedent, the Salient faced repeated threats of disciplinary action. When the Salient protested the selective enforcement of an unwritten rule, faculty members responded by proposing a blanket prohibition on all door-to-door distribution.

Following distribution bans in three houses and a brief probationary period, the Salient escalated its appeal to Harvard’s senior leadership. Preserving historic distribution practices is vital as the University navigates ongoing questions about free speech and intellectual vitality. Furthermore, distribution rules have remained unchanged for decades, and any new policies should prioritize fostering more robust discourse—not less.

Fortunately, the administration shared the Salient’s sentiment. This week, the Dean of Students Office reaffirmed that all student publications, including the Salient, may continue distributing issues directly to students’ doorsteps. Additionally, the administration plans to streamline the process by installing mail baskets onto all upperclassmen dorm room doors.

We are grateful that the Harvard administration recognized and upheld our arguments for civil campus discourse. College campuses should be places where students encounter new, challenging ideas, refine their own perspectives, and engage in meaningful dialogue with peers. We remain committed to championing open discourse in pursuit of Veritas.