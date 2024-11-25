Credit: The Boston Globe

On November 16, hundreds of men gathered in Boston to advocate for the most vulnerable among us: the unborn. The National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood (an initiative organized by Catholic men, but open to all who are pro-life) brought together a sizeable group of participants, including a number of Harvard men, united by a common goal—to proclaim the inherent dignity of every human life by challenging the normalization of feticide.

The march began in the heart of Boston at the Commonwealth Avenue Planned Parenthood, where we offered prayers and peaceful witness to life. Meanwhile, costumed counter-protestors—a ragtag assembly of moral vagrants—seethed incoherently between us and the abortion mill. One such protestor was TDS-sufferer Robby Roadsteamer, who is, by some unconventional definition, a comedian. Roadsteamer sported deer antlers, a matted shag vest, and too-small animal print tights which did little to hide his pink thong as he, on elbow and knee, shook his rear end toward the crowd of men. In a stark juxtaposition, many of the anti-abortion marchers, dressed in jackets and ties, held signs bearing messages such as “Personhood Now.” Some prayed aloud, their hands working their rosaries, or read scripture. The atmosphere among us felt purposeful and hopeful, marked by a firm conviction that societal change is possible through prayer and perseverance. Prayer is, after all, a first resort, not a last resort.

The opposition might revel in their mockery of us, but their scorn only underscores the righteousness of our cause.

As the march began toward Boston Common, the reality of this contentious issue became apparent. Counter-protesters flanked the march, yelling vulgarities and pushing back against marchers. Many attempted to drown out the peaceful assembly with musical instruments, tired chants, and, less creatively, guttural screams. Two counter-protestors, a middle-aged woman and a man she had leashed in a spiked pink collar, repeatedly attempted to infiltrate the Men’s March. The man wore a red robe à la The Handmaid’s Tale, and the pair shouted things like “end women’s rights” and “forced birth now,” ostensibly parodying our essential arguments but revealing only a fundamental lack of knowledge about what our arguments are.

“Men should always defend the truth of personhood, even amid struggle,” said Luis Cardenas ‘27, who organized the group of Harvard men in attendance. “As we marched, I contemplated St. Paul’s words: ‘If God is for us, who is against us?’ We are fighting the good fight and God leads the way.”

Unfortunately, when we encountered a blockade, the clown-clad counter-protesters, joined now by a sizable gang of ANTIFA-esque protestors hiding their faces behind masks and keffiyehs, soon escalated matters. They flung liquid on us, which some in the crowd speculated was liquid bleach but which was later clarified to have been urine. They also threw punches and stole megaphones in an effort to silence our voices. Despite this, we continued reciting prayers and singing hymns. That is, until they targeted the lead banner held by three men, including Harvard undergraduate Declan Deady ‘27 and myself. Some pro-abortionists attempted to rip it from our hands, while others tried to use the banner to push us to the ground or grab our clothes and pull us into the midst of their riot—proving once again that for some, debate is best waged with fists rather than facts. Thanks to the swift intervention of Boston’s SWAT team and the subsequent arrest of several individuals who assaulted both marchers and law enforcement, minimal harm was inflicted upon any marchers.

As police slowly cleared the way, we followed closely in the shadow of a crucifix held high in the air. Our group entered Boston Common with the quiet dignity of those armed with truth. It wasn’t long before the other side descended upon us, frothing with an indignation they could scarcely articulate.

At the sound of the Hail Mary, one particularly inspired soul shouted, “Mary is dead. I jack off to your Holy Mother!” It’s not often that the demonic announces itself so candidly, but there it was. The counter-protestors seemed less like advocates of an opposing viewpoint and more like extras from The Exorcist. Their hatred for anything resembling moral clarity, let alone a genuine love for women or care for their struggle, was palpable. Our collective voice rose above the cacophony of shouted obscenities, and every sneer and shove was responded to with quiet conviction. Because the truth is simple: protecting the dignity of human life is not just a political stance—it is a moral imperative. There have been over 63 million babies killed in America since Roe, making it one of the largest targeting killings in human history.

The march stopped at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, where speakers emphasized the need for courage in the face of adversity. They prayed, shared personal testimonies, and called for laws that recognize the personhood of the unborn, while counter-protestors screamed incessantly and shook barricades surrounding the rally.

At the conclusion of the event, the Harvard group was directed to an exit by police. As we left the relative security of our barricaded rally spot and entered Boston Common proper, we were immediately harassed by counter-protestors, though, to their credit, they didn’t assault us.

This was not merely a one-day event but part of a larger movement to foster a culture of life. In the face of hostility, we remained resolute, demonstrating that advocating for life requires courage. It also requires compassion and understanding—most pro-abortionists aren’t demonic (although the behavior of some certainly makes one wonder), but rather are victims themselves. They’re victims of a society that, for the last half-century, has told them that they are better served by an ideology enabling inconsequential sex, that killing their own children is fine, and that life begins not in accord with biological science but at some arbitrary point during or even after pregnancy. The Men’s March to Abolish Abortion was not just a demonstration but a witness to the enduring truth that every human life is sacred, and a reminder that no opposition will deter those committed to the cause of life. The opposition might revel in their mockery of us, but their scorn only underscores the righteousness of our cause. For while they scream into the void, we answer to something far greater. And as for their antics, one can only conclude that if this is what passes for virtue on their side, then vice must feel positively vindicated.

