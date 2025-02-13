9 - Dr. Carol Swain: Exposing Plagiarism in Higher Education

Follow Dr. Swain on X: https://x.com/carolmswain

Follow Dr. Swain on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolmswain/#

Grab a copy of Dr. Swain’s book, The Gay Affair: Harvard, Plagiarism, & the Death of Academic Integrity on Amazon or wherever you get your books.



About Dr. Carol Swain

Born into abject poverty in rural southwest Virginia, Dr. Carol Swain, a high school dropout, went on to earn five degrees. Holding a Ph.D. from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale, she also earned early tenure at Princeton and full professorship at Vanderbilt where she was a professor of political science and a professor of law. In addition to three Presidential appointments, Carol is a former Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation who has also served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Dr. Swain is an award-winning political scientist, cited three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as the author or editor of 11 published books including the bestseller, Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House and the timely Countercultural Living: What Jesus Has to Say About Life, Marriage, Race, Gender, and Materialism.

Ms. Swain is an expert on critical race theory, American politics, and race relations with television appearances that include BBC Radio and TV, CSPAN, ABC’s Headline News, CNN, Fox News, Newsmax and more. In addition, she has published opinion pieces in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the Epoch Times, The Financial Times and USA Today.

Show Notes

00:00 Introduction

2:01 Writing The Gay Affair: Harvard, Plagiarism, & the Death of Academic Integrity

8:51 Larger Trend of Declining Academic Integrity

12:17 What Is “Plagiaritis” and How Widespread Is It?

20:33 How Could So Much Plagiarism Go Unnoticed?

22:21 Being Cancelled is a Badge of Honor

25:43 Free Speech on Campus

32:10 A Path Forward