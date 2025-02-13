The Harvard Salient
The Harvard Salient Podcast
#9 - Dr. Carol Swain: Exposing Plagiarism in Higher Education
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:41
-38:41

#9 - Dr. Carol Swain: Exposing Plagiarism in Higher Education

The Harvard Salient
Feb 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Follow Dr. Swain on X: https://x.com/carolmswain
Follow Dr. Swain on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolmswain/#
Grab a copy of Dr. Swain’s book, The Gay Affair: Harvard, Plagiarism, & the Death of Academic Integrity on Amazon or wherever you get your books.

About Dr. Carol Swain

Born into abject poverty in rural southwest Virginia, Dr. Carol Swain, a high school dropout, went on to earn five degrees. Holding a Ph.D. from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale, she also earned early tenure at Princeton and full professorship at Vanderbilt where she was a professor of political science and a professor of law. In addition to three Presidential appointments, Carol is a former Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation who has also served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Dr. Swain is an award-winning political scientist, cited three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as the author or editor of 11 published books including the bestseller, Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House and the timely Countercultural Living: What Jesus Has to Say About Life, Marriage, Race, Gender, and Materialism.

Ms. Swain is an expert on critical race theory, American politics, and race relations with television appearances that include BBC Radio and TV, CSPAN, ABC’s Headline News, CNN, Fox News, Newsmax and more. In addition, she has published opinion pieces in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the Epoch Times, The Financial Times and USA Today.

Show Notes

00:00 Introduction

2:01 Writing The Gay Affair: Harvard, Plagiarism, & the Death of Academic Integrity

8:51 Larger Trend of Declining Academic Integrity

12:17 What Is “Plagiaritis” and How Widespread Is It?

20:33 How Could So Much Plagiarism Go Unnoticed?

22:21 Being Cancelled is a Badge of Honor

25:43 Free Speech on Campus

32:10 A Path Forward

Discussion about this podcast

The Harvard Salient
The Harvard Salient Podcast
The Salient is Harvard's only undergraduate conservative publication. We fight to restore Harvard's traditions of free speech, intellectual rigor, and open debate.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Harvard Salient
Recent Episodes
#8 - Boris Houenou: Former Advisor to Beninese Presidential Candidate
  The Harvard Salient
#7 - Edward Somuk: Director of Administration Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization
  The Harvard Salient
#6 - Spencer Sindhusen: President of MIT Students for Open Inquiry
  The Harvard Salient
#5 - Carlos Larreategui: Harvard Business School Conservative Club
  The Harvard Salient
#4 - Adam Omary: Harvard PhD Student Studying Psychology
  The Harvard Salient
#3 - Shabbos Kestenbaum: Lead Plaintiff In Lawsuit Against Harvard University
  The Harvard Salient
#2 - Gabriel Kelvin: Co-Founder of the Conservative and Republican Student Conference at Harvard
  The Harvard Salient