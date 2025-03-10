The Harvard Salient
The Harvard Salient Podcast
#11 - Dr. Christine Rosen: American Enterprise Institute
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -37:38
-37:38

#11 - Dr. Christine Rosen: American Enterprise Institute

The Harvard Salient
Mar 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dr. Christine Rosen is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on American history, society and culture, technology and culture, and feminism. She is a columnist for Commentary magazine and one of the cohosts of The Commentary Magazine Podcast. She is also a fellow at the University of Virginia’s Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture and a senior editor in an advisory position at The New Atlantis.

Dr. Rosen has a PhD in history, with a major in American intellectual history, from Emory University, and a BA in history from the University of South Florida.

Discussion about this episode

The Harvard Salient
The Harvard Salient Podcast
The Salient is Harvard's only undergraduate conservative publication. We fight to restore Harvard's traditions of free speech, intellectual rigor, and open debate.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Harvard Salient
Recent Episodes
#10 - Oren Cass: Chief Economist at American Compass
  The Harvard Salient
#9 - Dr. Carol Swain: Exposing Plagiarism in Higher Education
  The Harvard Salient
#8 - Boris Houenou: Former Advisor to Beninese Presidential Candidate
  The Harvard Salient
#7 - Edward Somuk: Director of Administration Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization
  The Harvard Salient
#6 - Spencer Sindhusen: President of MIT Students for Open Inquiry
  The Harvard Salient
#5 - Carlos Larreategui: Harvard Business School Conservative Club
  The Harvard Salient
#4 - Adam Omary: Harvard PhD Student Studying Psychology
  The Harvard Salient