The Harvard Salient
The Harvard Salient Podcast
#10 - Oren Cass: Chief Economist at American Compass
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:19
-35:19

#10 - Oren Cass: Chief Economist at American Compass

The Harvard Salient
Feb 20, 2025
Share
Transcript

Oren Cass is the founder and executive director of American Compass, a Financial Times contributing editor, and the author of The Once and Future Worker: A Vision for the Renewal of Work in America. He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of Volume 125 of the Harvard Law Review.

Discussion about this episode

The Harvard Salient
The Harvard Salient Podcast
The Salient is Harvard's only undergraduate conservative publication. We fight to restore Harvard's traditions of free speech, intellectual rigor, and open debate.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Harvard Salient
Recent Episodes
#9 - Dr. Carol Swain: Exposing Plagiarism in Higher Education
  The Harvard Salient
#8 - Boris Houenou: Former Advisor to Beninese Presidential Candidate
  The Harvard Salient
#7 - Edward Somuk: Director of Administration Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization
  The Harvard Salient
#6 - Spencer Sindhusen: President of MIT Students for Open Inquiry
  The Harvard Salient
#5 - Carlos Larreategui: Harvard Business School Conservative Club
  The Harvard Salient
#4 - Adam Omary: Harvard PhD Student Studying Psychology
  The Harvard Salient
#3 - Shabbos Kestenbaum: Lead Plaintiff In Lawsuit Against Harvard University
  The Harvard Salient