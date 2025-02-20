Oren Cass is the founder and executive director of American Compass, a Financial Times contributing editor, and the author of The Once and Future Worker: A Vision for the Renewal of Work in America. He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of Volume 125 of the Harvard Law Review.
#10 - Oren Cass: Chief Economist at American Compass
Feb 20, 2025
The Harvard Salient Podcast
The Salient is Harvard's only undergraduate conservative publication. We fight to restore Harvard's traditions of free speech, intellectual rigor, and open debate.The Salient is Harvard's only undergraduate conservative publication. We fight to restore Harvard's traditions of free speech, intellectual rigor, and open debate.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post